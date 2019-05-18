Facts

15:18 18.05.2019

Poroshenko signs bill on improvement of mine action into law

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed the bill into law "On introducing changes to Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine 'On Mine Action in Ukraine' regarding the improvement of mechanisms for raising funds to finance activities of mine action."

"The law improves the provisions of the law of Ukraine "On Mine Action in Ukraine," which regulate the financing of mine action activities by simplifying the mechanism for obtaining financial resources from donors, which will expand the possibilities for attracting non-state funds to humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine," the presidential website said on Friday evening.

The information indicates that this law also improves the provisions of the law that regulate the financing of mine action activities by introducing rules that allow mine action operators to attract financial resources directly from donors.

The implementation of the law will be carried out within the limits of expenditures from the state budget.

As reported, on December 6, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at the second reading and in general the bill on mine action in Ukraine No. 9080-1.

The law takes effect the next day after its publication.

