Poroshenko enacts NSDC's decision on organizing planning in security, defense sector

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of May 16 "On planning organization in the security and defense sector," which provides for inspections in various fields, including using the capabilities of the joint Ukraine-NATO working group on military reform of High Level and Advisory Mission of the European Union on the reform of the civil security sector of Ukraine.

Corresponding decree No. 225/2019 was made public on Thursday, May 16.