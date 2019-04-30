Tsymbaliuk appointed Permanent Representative of Ukraine to intl organizations in Vienna

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has appointed Yevhen Tsymbaliuk Permanent Representative of Ukraine to international organizations in Vienna.

"To appoint Tsymbaliuk Yevhen Viktorovych as Permanent Representative of Ukraine to international organizations in Vienna," reads presidential decree No. 175/2019 of April 29, published on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state.

Until June 20, 2018, Tsymbaliuk served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Kenya, as well as part-time Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Union of the Comoros, in the Republic of Rwanda, in the United Republic of Tanzania, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat).