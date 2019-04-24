Facts

17:36 24.04.2019

Working group prepares new redaction of article on illegal enrichment, reaction of NABU, SAPO, Constitutional Court needed

4 min read
Working group prepares new redaction of article on illegal enrichment, reaction of NABU, SAPO, Constitutional Court needed

The working group with the participation of foreign partners of Ukraine has prepared a draft of the new provision in the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding responsibility for illegal enrichment of officials, the head of the working group, Verkhovna Rada deputy (the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko faction) Valeriy Karpuntsov has said.

"During five meetings, we found a consensus," he told the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

Karpuntsov said the new version on Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code must be coordinated with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the Constitutional Court.

"Bad situation – the NABU, the SAPO and the Constitutional Court did not attend the meetings. It's their job. They work with this norm. It's logical that their opinion was voiced and taken into account. Therefore, I propose ... this edition, signed by the chairman of the work group, on behalf of the committee to send to the NABU, the SAPO and the legal department of the Constitutional Court so that they give their reaction," the deputy said.

He said experts from the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, the International Monetary Fund and other institutions that participated in the work were satisfied with the final version of Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code on illicit enrichment.

Karpuntsov published a copy of the draft new version of Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code on his Facebook page and appealed to head of the parliament's law enforcement committee Andriy Kozhemiakin with suggestions for further steps.

According to the article on illegal enrichment prepared by the working group, illegal enrichment will be punished with imprisonment for up to three years with the deprivation of the right to occupy certain positions or engage in certain posts for the same term.

Illegal enrichment will be the receipt by an entity authorized to perform the functions of the state or local government, including indirectly, of assets, as well as the reduction of financial obligations in the amount exceeding the lawfully received income by more than 1,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens.

If the amount of assets received exceeds the legally received incomes of a person in a responsible position by more than 7,000 non-taxable minimum incomes, this will be considered an illegal enrichment on a large scale. Responsibility includes imprisonment from three to six years.

For the unlawful enrichment of a person in a particularly responsible position on a particularly large scale, they propose to deprive of liberty for a term of six to eight years. To do this, the difference between the assets received and a legitimate income must exceed 15,000 non-taxable minimums.

Karpuntsov said 103 people from 29 institutions, organizations and institutions participated in the work on the article on illegal enrichment.

At the same time, he noted that it is also necessary to prepare and adopt amendments to the Criminal and Criminal Procedural Codes related to this article in parliament, in particular, to determine the jurisdiction of such proceedings.

As reported, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, on the basis of the constitutional representation of 59 people's deputies of Ukraine, declared unconstitutional Article 368-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on illegal enrichment, since its provisions do not comply with the principles of the rule of law and the presumption of innocence.

This decision caused concern of the IMF, the U.S. and British embassies.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill that was supposed to restore this article in a different edition. In turn, deputies filed more than ten alternative initiatives.

At the end of March 2019, a working group was set up on the basis of the parliamentary committee on legislative support for law enforcement, which was to prepare an agreed version of the article on illegal enrichment. Karpuntsov headed the group.

Tags: #constitutional_court #rada #nabu #sapo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:55 22.04.2019
Zelensky team hopes Rada to support his initiatives, sees no reasons so far for its dissolution

Zelensky team hopes Rada to support his initiatives, sees no reasons so far for its dissolution

13:35 03.04.2019
NABU detectives conducting searches at ARMA in Kyiv

NABU detectives conducting searches at ARMA in Kyiv

12:09 01.04.2019
Some 96 witnesses interviewed in Odesa Krayan plant case – SAPO

Some 96 witnesses interviewed in Odesa Krayan plant case – SAPO

21:17 31.03.2019
Hrytsenko: My political force to participate in parliamentary election

Hrytsenko: My political force to participate in parliamentary election

12:26 31.03.2019
NABU adds materials of journalists from RFE/RL's 'Schemes' investigation of wrongdoing by regional energy company officials

NABU adds materials of journalists from RFE/RL's 'Schemes' investigation of wrongdoing by regional energy company officials

16:44 28.03.2019
SBI starts investigation into Sytnyk's possible involvement in U.S. presidential election – SBI head

SBI starts investigation into Sytnyk's possible involvement in U.S. presidential election – SBI head

12:50 28.03.2019
NABU has no more illegal enrichment cases: 63 cases for UAH 500 mln fully or partially closed

NABU has no more illegal enrichment cases: 63 cases for UAH 500 mln fully or partially closed

16:54 22.03.2019
Supreme Court cancels decision to return Zaporizhia titanium-magnesium plant to state – Group DF

Supreme Court cancels decision to return Zaporizhia titanium-magnesium plant to state – Group DF

16:35 22.03.2019
NABU officers did not collect materials on Manafort – bureau

NABU officers did not collect materials on Manafort – bureau

13:29 22.03.2019
NABU adds evidence, electronic correspondence from journalist investigation to defense industry corruption case – Kholodnytsky

NABU adds evidence, electronic correspondence from journalist investigation to defense industry corruption case – Kholodnytsky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NSDС secretary fears Russian troop deployment against Ukraine after simplification of Russian citizenship procedure for Donbas residents

Poroshenko: illegal issue of Russian passports under South Ossetia scenario is attempt to legitimize Russia's presence in Donbas

Kyiv appeals to UN Security Council due to Putin's decree about simplified issue of Russian passports to ORDLO residents

Putin introduces simplified procedure of acquiring Russian citizenship for "DPR," "LPR" residents

OSCE SMM Head Apakan visits Luhansk region, meets with mission observers

LATEST

NSDС secretary fears Russian troop deployment against Ukraine after simplification of Russian citizenship procedure for Donbas residents

Poroshenko: illegal issue of Russian passports under South Ossetia scenario is attempt to legitimize Russia's presence in Donbas

Kyiv appeals to UN Security Council due to Putin's decree about simplified issue of Russian passports to ORDLO residents

Putin introduces simplified procedure of acquiring Russian citizenship for "DPR," "LPR" residents

No exact date for Juncker-Zelensky meeting - EC representative

OSCE SMM Head Apakan visits Luhansk region, meets with mission observers

Ukraine's presidential election transparent, without use of administrative resources – Ukrainian World Congress

Zelensky team calls on Naftogaz, Cabinet to conduct consultations with IMF to reduce gas prices for population from May 1

U.S. Dept of State promises Zelensky support for reforms in Ukraine

May calls on Zelensky to work together to deter Russian aggression

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD