Presidential election in Ukraine held peacefully - head of World Congress of Ukrainians

Voting on the rerun presidential election of Ukraine on April 21 was peaceful and calm, despite the ongoing armed aggression of the Russian Federation, head of the international mission of the World Congress of Ukrainians to observe the 2019 elections in Ukraine (the mission of the Ukrainians World Congress), ex-president of the World Congress of Ukrainians Yevhen Choliy has said.

"I am pleased that the presidential elections in Ukraine, which took place in an extreme situation, when the Russian military aggression against Ukraine continues, were peaceful and enabled the citizens of Ukraine to vote for the future president of Ukraine in a calm atmosphere, using their constitutional law," the press service of the Ukrainians World Congress quoted Choliy as saying on Monday morning.

The International Mission of the Ukrainians World Congress monitored the voting during the second round of the presidential elections in Ukraine and in the Ukrainian diplomatic missions in 25 countries of the world. It consisted of 249 short-term observers registered with the Central Election Commission of Ukraine and was the third largest international observation mission in the presidential elections of Ukraine in 2019.

The mission of the World Congress of Ukrainians also worked closely with the observation mission of the constituent organization of the World Congress of Ukrainians - the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA), which included 88 short-term observers. Together, both missions consisted of 337 short-term observers.

"Some 122 long-term observers monitored the Western media for the presence of any facts of misinformation regarding these elections in 28 countries," the press service added.