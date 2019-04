Cabinet approves dismissal of Stepanov from post of head of Odesa Regional State Administration

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the draft decree of the president of Ukraine on the dismissal of Maksym Stepanov from the post of head of the Odesa Regional State Administration.

"The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the dismissal," spokesman for the Prime Minister, Vasyl Riabchuk told the Interfax-Ukraine agency after a government meeting on Wednesday

.