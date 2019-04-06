Kyiv court finds involuntary renaming of canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church to be unlawful

The Kyiv District Administrative Court has ruled to find unlawful Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andriy Parubiy's actions regarding the adoption of legislation obliging the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church to change its name, parliamentarian Vadym Novynsky said on Facebook.

"A momentous event has happened in Ukraine's modern history: a court has taken the side of the community for the first time by finding the authorities' attempts to fight the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church to be unlawful," Novynsky said.