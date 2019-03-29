Poroshenko spends UAH 415 million on his electoral presidential campaign – campaign HQ head

Presidential candidate of Ukraine, incumbent Head of State Petro Poroshenko has spent UAH 415 million on his campaign, head of the candidate's campaign headquarters Vitaliy Kovalchuk has said.

"Today, UAH 415 million has been spent from the election fund of Petro Poroshenko," said Kovalchuk in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the election campaign of Poroshenko is transparent and is financed independently from previously officially declared funds.

"This approach guarantees the president's independence in making decisions: there are no oligarchs to whom he would be obliged for his coming to power. No one stands behind him - no one can pull his strings," said Kovalchuk.