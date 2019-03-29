Facts

11:33 29.03.2019

Enemy will pay double for each provocation on front – Poroshenko

The enemy will double pay for each provocation on the front, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

"I, as commander-in-chief, want to declare that for every provocation taking place at the front, the enemy, including the regular forces of the Russian Federation, who have their mercenaries in the occupied territory, will pay twofold. This is happening now. Our fire in response is enough effective!" Poroshenko said during live broadcast from Lviv on the Inter TV channel on Thursday evening.

He also said that not only the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but also territorial defense units, and the forces of the defense and security sector "will prepare a lot of surprises to the aggressor" in the event of its adventurous and irresponsible actions.

