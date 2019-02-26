Facts

11:28 26.02.2019

Zelensky stresses need to minimize impact of oligarchs on politics at meeting with representatives of World Bank

1 min read
Zelensky stresses need to minimize impact of oligarchs on politics at meeting with representatives of World Bank

Candidate to the post of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and members of his team have made an arrangement on the possible further cooperation with representatives of the World Bank to ensure rule of law, independence of anti-corruption agencies, the creation of independent Anti-Corruption Court, the launch of the land market, healthcare and fiscal reforms, the real gas sector reform and the launch of affordable lending in Ukraine.

According to the press service of the politician, this was discussed on February 23 at a meeting of Zelensky with a delegation of the World Bank headed by World Bank Country Director for Belarus, Moldova and Ukraine Satu Kahkonen. The event was also attended by ex-Minister of Finance Oleksandr Danyliuk and former Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Aivaras Abromavicius.

The meeting participants discussed the main objectives of Zelensky's electoral program and his first steps if elected head of state.

"In addition, Zelensky stressed the need to minimize the influence of oligarchs on politics," the press service said.

