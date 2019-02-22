Facts

17:33 22.02.2019

Some UAH 1.479 bln, confiscated by court from Yanukovych's entourage, transferred to State Treasury

Some UAH 1.479 billion, passed to the state within the special confiscation of funds from the criminal organization of ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych, have been transferred to the bank account of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine, press secretary of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Larysa Sarhan has reported.

"Today, on February 22, 2019, the funds in the amount of UAH 1.479 billion have been transferred to the bank account of the State Treasury Service of Ukraine," she said on Facebook.

She noted that a week ago Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said that thanks to the efforts of the department for international cooperation of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, the way to execute the court sentence regarding the special confiscation of funds of the criminal organization of Yanukovych in the amount of UAH 1.479 billion is open, the funds would be transferred to the State Treasury in the coming days and would be sent to support the army.

As reported, on February 15 Lutsenko said that the decision of the Court of Appeals of Cherkasy region opened the way to the execution of the court verdict regarding the special confiscation of funds of the criminal organization of Yanukovych in the amount of UAH 1.479 billion, which will go to the accounts of the State Treasury in the coming days.

The press service for the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) said in April 2017 Oschadbank had begun special confiscation of $1.5 billion from Ukraine's ex-president Yanukovych and people close to him. The decision to this effect had been made by a court in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, and the period of time allowed for appeal had already expired.

Tetiana Sliuz, the head of the State Treasury Service, said in her public report in February 2018 that the proceeds from the special confiscation of funds from people close to Yanukovych in 2017 had reached UAH 29.665 billion ($1.117 billion), and UAH 22.559 billion of that money had been sent to the budget. The State Treasury Service said the unspent UAH 8.619 billion would be used in the national budget for 2018.

