Facts

09:51 17.12.2018

Patriarch Bartholomew confirms to Poroshenko date when tomos of autocephaly to be granted

1 min read
Patriarch Bartholomew confirms to Poroshenko date when tomos of autocephaly to be granted

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to reaffirm that a tomos of autocephaly (independence) of the newly founded Orthodox Church of Ukraine will be granted on January 6, 2019, Poroshenko said.

"The tomos, as His Holiness [Patriarch Bartholomew] has just confirmed to me, will be handed over to me on our Christmas Eve," Poroshenko told a press conference in Kyiv on Sunday.

Tags: #church #tomos
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

SBU documents intentions to stage provocations on eve of and during Unification Assembly of Orthodox Church in Ukraine

Poroshenko on Facebook initiates survey on significance of tomos for Ukraine

UOC KP calls to abstain from speculations, rumors on election of primate of unified local Church in Ukraine

Head of UOC KP Filaret not to run for primate of Unified Orthodox Church in Ukraine

SBU accuses Ukrainian Orthodox Church of spreading materials sowing religious discord

Unification Orthodox Assembly to be held on Dec 15

Number of people willing to have independent Orthodox Church growing in Ukraine — poll

Unification Council could be held in mid-Dec - Poroshenko

Constantinople approves text of Tomos for Ukrainian Church; date of Unification Council to be announced by Patriarch Bartholomew soon

Ecumenical Patriarchate dissolves archdiocese of Russian Orthodox Church in Western Europe – media

LATEST

Sheer nonsense - Turchynov on Lavrov's statement on Ukraine's alleged offensive

All Ukrainian sailors arrested in Russia to insist on POW status

EU ambassadors confirm consent to extending Russia sanctions

Police at Kharkiv airport detain Dnipro resident suspected of ordering murder of civic activist Oleshko — Abroskin

Poroshenko calls on SBU to check all Ukrainian state servants for having relatives with Russian citizenship

Ukraine must reach peace in keeping with national interests within five years — Poroshenko

Another detained Ukrainian captain calls himself prisoner of war - lawyer

First criminal case launched in Ukraine for illegal border crossing — border guards

Ten people evacuated, one injured, no casualties reported in Fastiv gas explosion as of 10:30 – town council

Gas explosion rocks five-storey apartment block in Fastiv, Kyiv region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD