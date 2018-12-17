Patriarch Bartholomew confirms to Poroshenko date when tomos of autocephaly to be granted

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to reaffirm that a tomos of autocephaly (independence) of the newly founded Orthodox Church of Ukraine will be granted on January 6, 2019, Poroshenko said.

"The tomos, as His Holiness [Patriarch Bartholomew] has just confirmed to me, will be handed over to me on our Christmas Eve," Poroshenko told a press conference in Kyiv on Sunday.