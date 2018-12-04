Presidential elections in Ukraine to be held on March 31, if Russia's open aggression doesn't interfere – Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko guarantees that the presidential election will be held in Ukraine in time, on March 31, 2019, if this is not prevented by open aggression of the Russian Federation.

"I, as the president, guarantee that they [the upcoming presidential election scheduled for March 31, 2019] will be held on that day. The only thing that can be prevented is the open armed ground aggression of the aggressor country. If that happens, we will be defending the state," Poroshenko said at a meeting with academic staff and students of the Carpathian region universities in Ivano-Frankivsk on Tuesday.

He also recalled that on Monday he submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill that allows holding local elections even during martial law.

"We are protecting the Ukrainian land, protecting the constitutional rights and freedoms of citizens, including those with electoral law," Poroshenko said.