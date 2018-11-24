Facts

13:25 24.11.2018

President with his spouse pay tribute to 1932-1933 Holodomor victims on Mykhailivska Square

1 min read
President with his spouse pay tribute to 1932-1933 Holodomor victims on Mykhailivska Square

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and his wife Maryna have honored the memory of the victims of the Holodomor of 1932-1933 in Ukraine.

Petro and Maryna Poroshenko put ear compositions to the Memorial Sign to the Victims of the Holodomor of 1932-33 in Ukraine on Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv and honored their memory, the presidential press-service reported.

Today, on the Day of Remembrance of the Holodomor Victims, events will be also held near the Memorial Sign "Candle of Remembrance" of the National Museum "Memorial of Remembrance to the Victims of the Holodomor in Ukraine."

At 16:00, the nationwide action "Light a Candle" will take place.

Tags: #holodomor
