10:09 12.11.2018

Poroshenko, Merkel, Macron in Paris discuss Donbas elections - Ukrainian president's press secretary

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko has met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, the Ukrainian leader's press secretary Svyatoslav Tsegolko said.

"Poroshenko, Merkel and Macron are holding three-way talks in Paris on the subject of the fake elections Russia is holding in the occupied part of Donbas," Tsegolko wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday evening.

It was reported that Poroshenko is in France on a working trip to attend a ceremony commemorating the centenary of the end of the First World War, and will attend the opening of the French president's Paris Peace Forum.

Interfax-Ukraine
