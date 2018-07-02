Militants attack Ukrainian positions in Donbas 25 times over past day

Militants have fired on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas 25 times over the past 24 hours, mainly with the use of grenade launchers, heavy machineguns and small arms, with no casualties reported, the press center for the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said.

"The situation in the area of the Joint Forces Operation remained under control over the past day. Russian occupation forces, neglecting the decision of the Trilateral Contact Group to establish the so-called 'bread ceasefire,' showed low activity practically along the entire contact line," the JFO HQ said in a report published on its Facebook page on Monday morning.

According to the report, JFO units held their positions, adhering to the ceasefire regime. An adequate response was given when the aggressor's actions carried a direct threat.

The headquarters' report also notes that there are no losses among Ukrainian servicemen.