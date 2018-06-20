Facts

16:14 20.06.2018

Tymoshenko says she will run for president in 2019

2 min read
Tymoshenko says she will run for president in 2019

Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko has said that she will take part in Ukraine's presidential election in 2019.

"I will run for the presidency of Ukraine, but I will run not for the sake of simply playing with authoritarianism and monopoly of power [...] The presidential post for me is not a PlayStation [game console], but these are real changes that the country is waiting for," she said during a video conference on Facebook on Wednesday.

Tymoshenko also announced an action plan in case of victory.

"If I win in the presidential election, I will immediately hold a referendum at which [I will propose] adopting the new Constitution of Ukraine as a real social contract and de-monopolizing power, on the one hand, making it stronger in terms of implementing strategies, and on the other hand, making it properly organized and balanced, controlled by society," she said.

According to her, the parliamentary elections scheduled for autumn 2019 will have to be carried out under new legislation.

"A large group of scientists and jurists is working now to create the concept of a new Constitution. Then this project must be submitted to a referendum. The new president must first adopt a new constitution and implement it. New parliamentary elections should then be held under a new, strong Constitution, the best in the world," she said.

Tags: #tymoshenko
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

I know very well how to negotiate peace – Tymoshenko

Tymoshenko says "New Course for Ukraine" not aimed at rapprochement with Russia, assures in her commitment to European aspirations

Tymoshenko floats public discussion of 'Chancellor type' of government for Ukraine

Tymoshenko proposing creation of 4 platforms of intellectuals to develop strategies

Tymoshenko: We won elections to territorial communities with over 35% of votes

Tymoshenko leases house, four land parcels near Kyiv, salary exceeds UAH 225,000 in 2017

Tymoshenko leases house, four land parcels near Kyiv, salary exceeds UAH 225,000 in 2017

Tymoshenko tops presidential rating

Tymoshenko goes to U.S. for prayer breakfast with U.S. President Trump

Tymoshenko, Poroshenko lead in presidential poll – survey

LATEST

Illia Kyva: "Social Insurance Fund spends UAH 500 million in a year on IT security"

Ukraine expects Jagland's official address to Putin demanding release of Sentsov, other prisoners

Ukrainian president signs law on organ transplantation

Kerch Strait Bridge has become serious security threat for Ukraine – Turchynov

Turchynov considers it necessary to create strategic deterrent weapon in Ukraine

Constitutional court says presidential draft law on removing deputy immunity from 2020 is 'constitutional'

Court to consider defense's request to change restraint measure for Savchenko on June 22

Denisova asks head of ICRC regional delegation to visit Ukrainian political prisoners, assist in organizing her visits

Three WIA amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

Poroshenko includes Zhebrivsky into NABU Audit Commission

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD