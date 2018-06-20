Tymoshenko says she will run for president in 2019

Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko has said that she will take part in Ukraine's presidential election in 2019.

"I will run for the presidency of Ukraine, but I will run not for the sake of simply playing with authoritarianism and monopoly of power [...] The presidential post for me is not a PlayStation [game console], but these are real changes that the country is waiting for," she said during a video conference on Facebook on Wednesday.

Tymoshenko also announced an action plan in case of victory.

"If I win in the presidential election, I will immediately hold a referendum at which [I will propose] adopting the new Constitution of Ukraine as a real social contract and de-monopolizing power, on the one hand, making it stronger in terms of implementing strategies, and on the other hand, making it properly organized and balanced, controlled by society," she said.

According to her, the parliamentary elections scheduled for autumn 2019 will have to be carried out under new legislation.

"A large group of scientists and jurists is working now to create the concept of a new Constitution. Then this project must be submitted to a referendum. The new president must first adopt a new constitution and implement it. New parliamentary elections should then be held under a new, strong Constitution, the best in the world," she said.