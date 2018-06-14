Facts

15:07 14.06.2018

Poroshenko, Klimkin thank European Parliament for resolution in support of Ukrainian political prisoners

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has noted the importance of a resolution of the European Parliament, which condemns Russia's massive violations of human rights in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and expresses support for Ukrainian political prisoners.

"Important resolution of the European Parliament with condemnation of Russia's grave violations of human rights, including on temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories. Strong consolidated voice of European parliamentarians in defense of more than 70 Ukrainian political prisoners, whom Kremlin's regime continues to forcibly keep and torture," the head of state wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, Ukraine and the world remember and fight for release of each Ukrainian political prisoner.

Poroshenko also believes that the World Cup in Russia "could become a good opportunity for humanitarian gestures but it seems that human rights do not belong to Kremlin's vital interests."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimki, in turn, expressed gratitude to the European Parliament and noted the symbolism of the adoption of the resolution on the opening day of the World Cup.

"I am grateful to the European Parliament for the adopted resolution on Russia, first and foremost, on the release of Sentsov and other political prisoners. It is symbolic that attention to human rights violations by Russia was drawn on the opening day of the World Cup. Only through joint pressure we will be able to force the Russian Federation to free more than 70 political prisoners," he wrote on Twitter.

