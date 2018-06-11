Protecting political prisoners' rights kept in Russia to be raised in Geneva – Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has agreed with Princess Sofia, who heads the Red Cross of Liechtenstein, that she will raise in Geneva the issue of revitalizing the Red Cross to protect the rights of Ukrainian political prisoners.

"We have agreed with Princess Sofia, who heads the Red Cross of Liechtenstein, that she will raise the issue of revitalizing the Red Cross to protect the rights of imprisoned Ukrainians in the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied territories. Also, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross should have the opportunity to visit our hostages and provide humanitarian assistance," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday evening.

In addition, the president instructed Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova to intensify cooperation with the Red Cross and personally visit Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia's prisons and in the occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea.