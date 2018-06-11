Facts

11:13 11.06.2018

Protecting political prisoners' rights kept in Russia to be raised in Geneva – Poroshenko

1 min read
Protecting political prisoners' rights kept in Russia to be raised in Geneva – Poroshenko

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has agreed with Princess Sofia, who heads the Red Cross of Liechtenstein, that she will raise in Geneva the issue of revitalizing the Red Cross to protect the rights of Ukrainian political prisoners.

"We have agreed with Princess Sofia, who heads the Red Cross of Liechtenstein, that she will raise the issue of revitalizing the Red Cross to protect the rights of imprisoned Ukrainians in the Russian Federation and temporarily occupied territories. Also, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross should have the opportunity to visit our hostages and provide humanitarian assistance," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday evening.

In addition, the president instructed Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova to intensify cooperation with the Red Cross and personally visit Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia's prisons and in the occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea.

Tags: #poroshenko #russia
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Poroshenko announces unprecedented support for establishment of Anti-Corruption Court among Ukrainians

Poroshenko orders ombudsman to visit Ukrainians jailed in Russia and self-proclaimed republics in Donbas

Money bail for suspects in complex corruption crimes must be abolished – Poroshenko

MPs resisted establishment of anti-corruption mechanisms fearing this can be applied against them – Poroshenko

Poroshenko calls on Ukrainian World Congress to join process of releasing Ukrainian political prisoners of Russia

Return of Russia to G7 cannot happen unless substantial progress is made in terms of problems with Ukraine – Merkel

U.S. calls on Russia to withdraw its troops from Donbas – U.S. Dept. spokesperson

Poroshenko to be invited to NATO summit – Stoltenberg

Rada calls on world community to impose new sanctions against Russia in connection with another sentence on Sushchenko

Most cyber attacks against Ukraine come from Russia – Shymkiv

LATEST

Major threats to Ukrainian elections will arise in Ukraine itself – CEC head

Klimkin arrives in Berlin to attend meeting of FMs in Normandy format

Militants mount 3 attacks on positions of Ukrainian military with no casualties reported since day's start

Defense ministers of Ukraine, Moldova to meet in Odesa on Monday

President receives notice of resignation from Donetsk Regional Administration head, to be considered by Cabinet on Wed – Zhebrivsky

Health ministry to apply reimbursement tools to some medicines to treat orphan diseases – Deputy minister

Donbas should return under Ukraine's control – Klimkin

Law on Anti-Corruption Court being prepared for president's signature

Ukrainian ombudsman plans to visit Russia June 11, coordinating her steps with Russian counterpart

Ukrainian military to continue participating in NATO mission in Afghanistan, ready to send additional personnel – Poltorak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD