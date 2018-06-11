Poroshenko orders ombudsman to visit Ukrainians jailed in Russia and self-proclaimed republics in Donbas

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko met on Saturday with Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova to order her to swiftly visit Ukrainian nationals imprisoned in Russia and in the Donbas territories uncontrolled by Kyiv.

For this purpose, Poroshenko tasked the Foreign Ministry to assist the ombudsman in her work in Russian territory, the Ukrainian presidential press service said.

Poroshenko also told Denisova about the results of his Friday meeting with the families of Ukrainians detained in Russia.