Facts

09:21 11.06.2018

Poroshenko orders ombudsman to visit Ukrainians jailed in Russia and self-proclaimed republics in Donbas

1 min read
Poroshenko orders ombudsman to visit Ukrainians jailed in Russia and self-proclaimed republics in Donbas

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko met on Saturday with Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova to order her to swiftly visit Ukrainian nationals imprisoned in Russia and in the Donbas territories uncontrolled by Kyiv.

For this purpose, Poroshenko tasked the Foreign Ministry to assist the ombudsman in her work in Russian territory, the Ukrainian presidential press service said.

Poroshenko also told Denisova about the results of his Friday meeting with the families of Ukrainians detained in Russia.

Tags: #donbas #poroshenko #russia
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Militants mount 3 attacks on positions of Ukrainian military with no casualties reported since day's start

Donbas should return under Ukraine's control – Klimkin

Protecting political prisoners' rights kept in Russia to be raised in Geneva – Poroshenko

Poroshenko announces unprecedented support for establishment of Anti-Corruption Court among Ukrainians

Money bail for suspects in complex corruption crimes must be abolished – Poroshenko

MPs resisted establishment of anti-corruption mechanisms fearing this can be applied against them – Poroshenko

Poroshenko calls on Ukrainian World Congress to join process of releasing Ukrainian political prisoners of Russia

Return of Russia to G7 cannot happen unless substantial progress is made in terms of problems with Ukraine – Merkel

JFO HQ reports 4 WIA amid 37 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

U.S. calls on Russia to withdraw its troops from Donbas – U.S. Dept. spokesperson

LATEST

Major threats to Ukrainian elections will arise in Ukraine itself – CEC head

Klimkin arrives in Berlin to attend meeting of FMs in Normandy format

Defense ministers of Ukraine, Moldova to meet in Odesa on Monday

President receives notice of resignation from Donetsk Regional Administration head, to be considered by Cabinet on Wed – Zhebrivsky

Health ministry to apply reimbursement tools to some medicines to treat orphan diseases – Deputy minister

Law on Anti-Corruption Court being prepared for president's signature

Ukrainian ombudsman plans to visit Russia June 11, coordinating her steps with Russian counterpart

Ukrainian military to continue participating in NATO mission in Afghanistan, ready to send additional personnel – Poltorak

Medics examine convict Sentsov in Russian jail, who went on hunger strike, issue their recommendations

U.S. Congress drafting resolution on recognizing Holodomor as genocide

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD