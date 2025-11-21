Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:54 21.11.2025

Pope Leo XIV hosts group of Ukrainian children

Pope Leo XIV received a group of Ukrainian children brought home as part of the presidential program Bring Kids Back UA, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk announced on Telegram on Friday.

"We sincerely thanked His Holiness for feeling the pain of our wounds and hearing our pleas for help. For his daily humanitarian efforts that help Ukrainian families be reunited," she wrote.

According to her, the delegation appealed to the Pope with a request "for further support from the Holy See – in the return of our children, in the release of prisoners, so that every Ukrainian, torn from home by war, can once again embrace their loved ones."

"At the end, we prayed together with the Holy Father. It was a very sincere prayer—for life, for children, for peace," she added.

