Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:16 06.11.2025

Trump hints at developing plan for denuclearization of USA, China and Russia

2 min read
Trump hints at developing plan for denuclearization of USA, China and Russia

US President Donald Trump said that a plan for the nuclear disarmament of the United States, China and Russia may be in the works. He said this while speaking at the American Business Forum in Miami. The video of the speech was released on the official White House YouTube channel on Wednesday.

"We don’t want to go to war. I rebuilt the military. We have the strongest military in the world. We make the best equipment, the best missiles, the best missiles, the best everything. We have converted our nuclear weapons to the number one nuclear power, which I hate to admit because it’s so terrible. It’s so terrible if it ever has to be used. Russia is second. China is third, but they will catch up with us in four or five years. They want to catch up with us and they can do it. And we may be working on a plan to denuclearize the three of us. We’ll see if it works," Trump said.

He also once again told how his method of economic pressure, including tariffs, helps stop conflicts in the world.

"Isn’t it wonderful? Tariffs did it. You know what? Tariffs, without tariffs, this would never have happened. Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Cambodia and Thailand, they were all at war, starting wars. Some wars went on for 32 years. One went on for 38 years. Incredible. They tried… President Putin, I spoke to him two weeks ago, and he said, ‘We’ve been trying to resolve this war for 10 years. We couldn’t. You helped us resolve it.’ I resolved some of these issues in an hour. Without any help from the United Nations," Trump said.

Tags: #trump #denuclearization

