Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:44 04.11.2025

Government holds meeting of Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters

2 min read
Government holds meeting of Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has held a meeting of the Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters with the participation of relevant ministries and energy companies to assess the state of the energy system and agree on algorithms for responding to the challenges of war in various scenarios, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko said on Tuesday.

"Among the main topics are the launch of the heating season, increasing the import of energy resources; increasing generation, in particular distributed generation, and the need for rapid restoration and repair after damage. The heating season started as planned. Now our task is to get through the winter with warmth," she said on Telegram.

According to her, one of the priorities is the development of distributed generation. "After all, this allows communities to maintain energy stability even during massive attacks. 1.8 GW of distributed generation has already been put into operation, and we are continuing to increase capacity," she noted.

Svyrydenko stressed that the government coordinates actions with regional administrations, communities and specialized services on a daily basis.

"We pay special attention to frontline regions, where Russia systematically shells energy facilities, trying to deprive communities of heat. We have checked the readiness of communities for crisis situations. More than 8,000 invincibility points are constantly operating, another 4,000 are ready to be deployed in the event of outages. All of them are provided with fuel and communication facilities," the Prime Minister noted.

The Prime Minister noted that within the framework of the Winter Support programs, a fixed price for gas and electricity for household consumers will be maintained.

Tags: #meeting #svyrydenko

MORE ABOUT

13:18 04.11.2025
New IMF program not to depend on provision of reparations loan – Svyrydenko

New IMF program not to depend on provision of reparations loan – Svyrydenko

12:33 04.11.2025
Government to create anti-crisis energy headquarters in 9 frontline regions

Government to create anti-crisis energy headquarters in 9 frontline regions

09:40 04.11.2025
Government expects 10-14 million Winter Support recipients

Government expects 10-14 million Winter Support recipients

09:15 04.11.2025
US Ambassador to NATO meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv

US Ambassador to NATO meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv

21:31 03.11.2025
Zelenskyy, his spouse meet with defense lawyers who lost their sight and undergoing rehabilitation

Zelenskyy, his spouse meet with defense lawyers who lost their sight and undergoing rehabilitation

20:50 03.11.2025
Shmyhal holds meeting with US Ambassador to NATO Whitaker: Main topic - Ukraine's needs for coming winter

Shmyhal holds meeting with US Ambassador to NATO Whitaker: Main topic - Ukraine's needs for coming winter

13:32 01.11.2025
Sybiha holds meeting with ambassadors on strengthening defense and mobilizing intl support

Sybiha holds meeting with ambassadors on strengthening defense and mobilizing intl support

19:55 28.10.2025
Shmyhal, NATO officials discuss further European integration reforms, PURL initiative

Shmyhal, NATO officials discuss further European integration reforms, PURL initiative

18:27 28.10.2025
Zelenskyy on US-China meeting: We should only put pressure on aggressor

Zelenskyy on US-China meeting: We should only put pressure on aggressor

18:09 27.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Tasks for long-range use expansion identified at HQ meeting

Zelenskyy: Tasks for long-range use expansion identified at HQ meeting

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy meets Azov soldiers on Dobropillia axis, talks about weapons, needs of brigades

EU approves over EUR 1.8 bln for Ukraine in fifth tranche under Ukraine Facility

Ukrenergo increases energy consumption restrictions on Tues

Air Force neutralizes 92 enemy drones, missiles and UAVs hit at 14 locations

GUR reports active combat operations of special forces on Pokrovsk axis

LATEST

Zelenskyy meets Azov soldiers on Dobropillia axis, talks about weapons, needs of brigades

Kyiv to add UAH 1 bln in military funding at Nov 6 council session – Mayor Klitschko

Court declares blocking of Poroshenko's international activities illegal

Germany extradites suspect in UAH 100 million nuclear facility embezzlement case - SAPO

EU approves over EUR 1.8 bln for Ukraine in fifth tranche under Ukraine Facility

Judge from Mariupol tells Italian colleagues about violence in Russian captivity

UZ-3000 program to launch in December for four months - board chairman

Enemy advances in Pokrovsk in Donetsk region and near Borivska Andriivka in Kharkiv region - DeepState

Ukrenergo increases energy consumption restrictions on Tues

Pidlasa: There’re no risks to planned defense spending, revenue stable

AD
AD