Government holds meeting of Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has held a meeting of the Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters with the participation of relevant ministries and energy companies to assess the state of the energy system and agree on algorithms for responding to the challenges of war in various scenarios, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko said on Tuesday.

"Among the main topics are the launch of the heating season, increasing the import of energy resources; increasing generation, in particular distributed generation, and the need for rapid restoration and repair after damage. The heating season started as planned. Now our task is to get through the winter with warmth," she said on Telegram.

According to her, one of the priorities is the development of distributed generation. "After all, this allows communities to maintain energy stability even during massive attacks. 1.8 GW of distributed generation has already been put into operation, and we are continuing to increase capacity," she noted.

Svyrydenko stressed that the government coordinates actions with regional administrations, communities and specialized services on a daily basis.

"We pay special attention to frontline regions, where Russia systematically shells energy facilities, trying to deprive communities of heat. We have checked the readiness of communities for crisis situations. More than 8,000 invincibility points are constantly operating, another 4,000 are ready to be deployed in the event of outages. All of them are provided with fuel and communication facilities," the Prime Minister noted.

The Prime Minister noted that within the framework of the Winter Support programs, a fixed price for gas and electricity for household consumers will be maintained.