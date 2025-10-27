Interfax-Ukraine
Zelenskyy: Fighting continues in Pokrovsk

Fighting continues in Pokrovsk, the capture of the town is the main goal of the enemy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"I spoke with the military. I paid special attention to Pokrovsk, as well as to the neighboring district. That is where the largest number of the occupier's strike forces are now and there is significant assault activity. Fighting also continues in the city. This is their main goal, namely Pokrovsk," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Monday.

According to him, every result of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in this axis is a result for the entire defense of Ukraine.

 

