Interfax-Ukraine
12:31 27.10.2025

Russia captures 15.3 sq km in Dnipropetrovsk region during day - DeepState

Russia captures 15.3 sq km in Dnipropetrovsk region during day - DeepState
The Russian occupiers have advanced near the village of Odradne, Kupyansky district, Kharkiv region, located near the border with the Russian Federation, as well as near the villages of Vyshneve and Zlahoda, Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region, near the administrative border with Zaporizhia region.

"The enemy has advanced near Odradne, Vyshneve and Zlahoda," the DeepState OSINT project Telegram channel reported.

There is no mention of the transfer of certain settlements under the enemy’s control.

The project’s maps show an increase in the area of control of the occupiers in the Novopavlivka direction, where Vyshneve and Zlahoda are located, by 4.62 sq km compared to Sunday. The "gray zone" of uncertain control there has also increased by 3.33 sq km.

In the Kharkiv region, the area of control of the occupiers along the border has increased by 10.72 sq km, while the "gray zone" has decreased by 4.76 sq km.

DeepState also reports on the clarification of the situation in the area of the village of Nykanorivka, Donetsk region, in the Pokrovsk direction, where as a result the area under the control of the occupiers is shown by 0.5 sq km larger than on Sunday, and the "gray zone" is shown by 0.2 sq km larger.

On other directions of the front, in particular, in the area of the cities of Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, according to the project map, there were no changes in the past 24 hours.

As reported, on average last week the occupiers increased the area of control by 8.51 sq km per day, and the "gray zone" increased on average by 7.35 sq km per day. In September, Russian troops also advanced at an average speed of 8.6 sq km per day.

 

