SBU and NABU bust conversion center linked to former tax chief

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau have uncovered a powerful conversion center that operated with the participation of the former head of the State Tax Service and the former deputy head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Poltava region.

"As the investigation established, a person who at the time of the transactions held senior positions in the State Tax Service of Ukraine, in particular in 2021 was the acting head of the structure, facilitated the smooth operation of the conversion center. At the same time, the former deputy head of the Main Department of the State Tax Service in Poltava region, who headed the commission on the suspension of registration of tax invoices, ensured the adoption of decisions in favor of the "necessary" companies," the SBU said on Friday on Telegram.

According to the case materials, these individuals acted in the interests of a criminal organization. During 2020-2023, the conversion center prepared tax invoices with false data on the supply of goods and services for a total amount of UAH 15 billion, and the fictitious value-added tax amounted to more than UAH 2.3 billion.

According to the investigation, the "scheme" consisted in the fact that the participants of the criminal organization created a conversion center and involved more than 200 controlled companies for fraud with tax payments.

The mechanism of the crime consisted in the controlled companies preparing false tax invoices regarding business relations with real enterprises, registering the invoices in the Unified Register of Tax Invoices, and using the invoices by real enterprises to reduce their tax liabilities.

Currently, according to the materials of the SBU and National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), 11 participants in the "scheme" have been suspected under Part 1, Part 2 of Article 255 (creation, management of a criminal community or criminal organization, as well as participation in it), Part 3 of Article 212 (evasion of taxes, fees (mandatory payments), Part 2 of Article 364 (abuse of power or official position), Part 4 of Article 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official), and Part 3 of Article 369 (offer, promise or provision of an unlawful benefit to an official) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"The head of the conversion center was detained while attempting to leave Ukraine," the SBU noted.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The SBU did not name the suspect, but as a source in law enforcement agencies told Interfax-Ukraine, it is Yevgeny Oleinnikov.

Oleyinnikov served as the head of the State Tax Service from May to February 2021. After being appointed deputy head in November 2021 Mykhailo Titarchuk temporarily became the acting head of the State Tax Service, and Oleinikov took the position of deputy head of the State Tax Service.