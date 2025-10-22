Zelenskyy: Russian overnight air attack kills 6, incl 2 children

Photo: SES

In Ukraine, six people died, including two children, and 17 were injured as a result of a hostile attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"As of now, 17 people are known to have been injured. Six people, including two children, unfortunately, died. My condolences to their families and loved ones," he said on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

According to the president, ordinary cities were hit, mainly energy, but there were also many hits on residential buildings. Fires in Zaporizhia, hits on houses in Kyiv. Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhia, Cherkasy and Sumy regions were affected. Ukrainian air defense forces, mobile fire groups, and crews of interceptor drones worked all night and morning.

Zelenskyy noted that it is time to adopt a strong EU sanctions package.

"Russian words about diplomacy mean nothing until Russian leaders feel critical problems. And this can only be ensured by sanctions, only by long-range and only by coordinated diplomacy of all our partners," he said.

In addition, he noted that Ukraine is counting on strong sanctions from the United States and the G7, all those who seek peace.

"It is very important that the world does not remain silent right now and that there is a joint response to the vile attacks of the Russians. Everyone who is currently helping Ukraine with air defense systems and missiles for them is protecting lives. We are grateful for this. And everyone who helps Ukraine with long-range will bring the end of the war closer," the president said.