Ukrainian Parliament's Budget Committee recommends including military pay raise in 2026 draft budget – MP

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee has recommended that the Cabinet of Ministers include a provision in the 2026 draft state budget for increasing military salaries, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction) reported.

"Good news. The budget committee passed a measure instructing the government to review (upward) salaries for the military. For now, there are no details on the size of the increase, and the government could still ignore the recommendation… So we'll see what they submit for the second reading," Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram.

As reported, on August 21 a petition on the Cabinet of Ministers' website calling for an increase in base pay for servicemen to UAH 42,000 per month gained enough votes for consideration.

In response, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that budgetary resources are primarily directed to servicemen who are directly performing combat missions. She added that the minimum monetary support for an Armed Forces servicemember engaged in combat currently exceeds UAH 50,000 per month.

On October 2, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) said he proposed that the 2026 draft state budget include a minimum pay level of UAH 50,000 for military personnel.

On October 10, Svyrydenko said that the resources earmarked for security and defense in the 2026 draft budget could also be used to index military pay.