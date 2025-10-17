Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:14 17.10.2025

Ukrainian Parliament's Budget Committee recommends including military pay raise in 2026 draft budget – MP

2 min read
Ukrainian Parliament's Budget Committee recommends including military pay raise in 2026 draft budget – MP

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee has recommended that the Cabinet of Ministers include a provision in the 2026 draft state budget for increasing military salaries, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction) reported.

"Good news. The budget committee passed a measure instructing the government to review (upward) salaries for the military. For now, there are no details on the size of the increase, and the government could still ignore the recommendation… So we'll see what they submit for the second reading," Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram.

As reported, on August 21 a petition on the Cabinet of Ministers' website calling for an increase in base pay for servicemen to UAH 42,000 per month gained enough votes for consideration.

In response, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that budgetary resources are primarily directed to servicemen who are directly performing combat missions. She added that the minimum monetary support for an Armed Forces servicemember engaged in combat currently exceeds UAH 50,000 per month.

On October 2, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) said he proposed that the 2026 draft state budget include a minimum pay level of UAH 50,000 for military personnel.

On October 10, Svyrydenko said that the resources earmarked for security and defense in the 2026 draft budget could also be used to index military pay.

Tags: #zhelezniak #state_budget

MORE ABOUT

11:40 10.10.2025
Svyrydenko urges Rada to review govt program and 2026 budget together

Svyrydenko urges Rada to review govt program and 2026 budget together

13:09 08.10.2025
MPs submit record 3,339 amendments to 2026 state budget draft

MPs submit record 3,339 amendments to 2026 state budget draft

18:17 06.10.2025
Govt approves increase in Defense Ministry spending by UAH 311 bln – Shmyhal

Govt approves increase in Defense Ministry spending by UAH 311 bln – Shmyhal

10:42 01.10.2025
MP Hetmantsev proposes capping Ukrainian fficials' salaries at UAH 80,000, raising banks' profit tax to 50%

MP Hetmantsev proposes capping Ukrainian fficials' salaries at UAH 80,000, raising banks' profit tax to 50%

15:54 30.09.2025
Rada social committee backs UAH 7.6 bln boost for veterans' policy in 2026 budget

Rada social committee backs UAH 7.6 bln boost for veterans' policy in 2026 budget

11:36 19.09.2025
Govt seeks Rada backing for higher defense spending in 2025 state budget – Finance Minister

Govt seeks Rada backing for higher defense spending in 2025 state budget – Finance Minister

12:34 16.09.2025
Ukrposhta to be profitable in 2025-2028 according to baseline forecast – company

Ukrposhta to be profitable in 2025-2028 according to baseline forecast – company

10:12 16.09.2025
Draft state budget provides for 3.7 million registered IDPs

Draft state budget provides for 3.7 million registered IDPs

17:02 06.09.2025
State budget revenues increase by 24.2%, expenditures by 23.7% for 8 months of 2025

State budget revenues increase by 24.2%, expenditures by 23.7% for 8 months of 2025

17:43 05.09.2025
Security and defense will remain priority in draft state budget for 2026 - Svyrydenko

Security and defense will remain priority in draft state budget for 2026 - Svyrydenko

HOT NEWS

Ukraine awaiting US decision on Tomahawk – Yermak

Defense Forces successfully stop enemy's spring-summer offensive campaign – Syrsky

Zelenskyy: We expect from our meeting with Trump that momentum that succeeded in Middle East will help end Russia's war against Ukraine

Emergency power outages in Kyiv, several regions – DTEK, regional energy company

Zelenskyy meets with Raytheon to bolster Ukraine's air defense

LATEST

Finland sends Ukraine 30th defense aid package worth nearly EUR 52 mln

Fico: Slovakia open to good ties with all willing partners, incl Russia

Ukraine's SOF hit oil depot, Gvardeysky plant's budgetary institution in Crimea

Press Secretary: Trump to discuss with Zelenskyy opportunity of meeting with Putin in Budapest

Slovakia to supply EUR 500,000-worth power equipment, allocate EUR 300,000 for school shelters in Ukraine

Rada delegation to NATO PA: Issue of supplying Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles to be put on hold

Ukrainian PM to Slovak PM: We are facing difficult winter, counting on your support

Ukraine and Slovakia agree on technical and financial cooperation

Ukrainian Defense Minister discusses shipping security, cooperation under SAFE initiative with Bulgarian Defense Minister

Polish court blocks extradition of Ukrainian in Nord Stream investigation

AD
AD