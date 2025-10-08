Ukrainian medical IT service Helsi projects revenue growth to $7.2–7.3 mln in 2025

Ukrainian medical IT service Helsi plans to increase its revenue to $7.2–7.3 million by the end of 2025, CEO and co-founder Yevhen Donets said.

"This year, we expect to reach about $7.2–7.3 million in revenue. We've been maintaining growth of around 40–50% annually," he said on Forbes Ukraine's YouTube channel on Wednesday.

At the same time, Donets said, "For us, that's not much – we want to accelerate."

He added that the platform currently has around 30,000 individual users.

"We started the year, if I remember correctly, with 5,000–7,000 users. Every month, we grow by several thousand. Of course, some users unsubscribe, but overall, the trend is upward," he said.

According to Donets, the subscription fee is UAH 80.

"The B2C model is growing from zero, and that's a very good rate. But we also have more niche products, where we generate analytics for the market and users, and we try to create analytical dashboards for B2B companies," he said, noting that among the consumers of Helsi's analytical products are pharmacy chains, pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as medical institutions and laboratory networks.