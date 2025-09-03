"Birds of the Madyar" incorporated into Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

The 414th Separate Brigade of Unmanned systems "Birds of Madyar" has become part of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported on the USF Telegram channel, "Birds of Madyar" is the leader among all unmanned units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in terms of the destruction of enemy manpower and equipment.

"Birds of the Madyar" was created in May 2022 by Robert "Birds of Madyar" Brovdi and expanded from a platoon to a brigade during the full-scale war. Currently, the unit provides multi-level influence on the front line with a length of over 150 km: from continuous reconnaissance and defeat of the enemy by UAV forces to the formation of anti-drone "domes" over Ukrainian cities," the report says.

According to information, the brigade has its own ammunition production, a modern R&D center and a UAV customization center, a network of schools for training FPV pilots and radio intelligence specialists, the production of electronic warfare and electronic warfare complexes has been established, and the development of radar systems has been launched.

Currently, the brigade commander is Junior Lieutenant Andriy "Klima" Klymenko.

As reported, on May 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the founder and commander of the 414th separate brigade of strike unmanned aviation systems in the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (better known as "Birds of Madyar"), Major Robert Brovdi, the title of Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Order of the Golden Star.