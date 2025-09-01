Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:45 01.09.2025

Russian mine blows up retired couple on motorcycle in Sumy region

A retired couple riding a motorcycle with a sidecar was blown up by an enemy mine in the Sumy region on the morning of September 1, Regional Military Administration head Oleh Hryhorov has said.

"A retired couple riding a motorcycle with a sidecar was blown up by an enemy mine in the morning. It happened near one of the villages of the Seredyna-Buda community, near the border with Russia. The enemy probably mined this section of the road remotely from a drone," he wrote in a telegram on Monday.

Hryhorov said the victims - a 75-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman - were hospitalized, their condition is initially not serious. Doctors are examining the victims and providing the necessary assistance

Tags: #hryhorov #sumy_region

