Eight civilians returned from captivity to Ukraine – Coordinating HQ

During the next 68th combined POW exchange, Ukraine returned military personnel, representatives of almost all defense forces, and eight civilians, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.

"In accordance with the agreements in Istanbul, Ukrainian military personnel were returned home, while eight Ukrainian civilians were released as part of the next 68th exchange," the Coordinating Headquarters said in a telegram message.

Among the released soldiers are representatives of almost all defense forces: airborne assault, air, naval, as well as soldiers of the Territorial Defense, National Guard and State Border Guard Service. All released defense personnel belong to the ranks of privates and sergeants. Almost all of them spent more than three years in captivity.

The servicemen who returned today defended the city of Mariupol, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Sumy directions, and guarded the Chornobyl nuclear power plant. Those who fell into the hands of the enemy in the temporarily occupied territories and in Crimea will also see their relatives.

The Coordination Headquarters continues its work to search, document, and return everyone who is in Russian captivity.