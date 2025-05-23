Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:19 23.05.2025

Some 141 combat clashes recorded in past 24 hours

1 min read
Some 141 combat clashes recorded in past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, 141 combat clashes have been recorded. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram in operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 8:00 a.m. Friday.

"According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 56 air strikes, used four missiles and dropped 130 guided air bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,879 attacks, including 164 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used about three thousand kamikaze drones for destruction," the General Staff reported.

