Zaporizhiaoblenergo receives transformers, special equipment from Energy Support Fund

PJSC Zaporizhiaoblenergo received another batch of assistance in the form of three power transformers with a capacity of 40 MVA each and seven hydraulic lifts with 18-meter towers, purchased with funds from the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

"This equipment is very important for front-line Zaporizhia region, whose energy facilities are subject to constant enemy attacks. We thank international partners for their contributions to the Fund, which allow us to purchase the necessary equipment," Energy Minister of Ukraine Herman Haluschenko is quoted on the department's website on Friday.

After testing, the transformers will be installed at substations that were damaged by Russian shelling, and the new car lifts will be used to repair electrical grids.

In total, since the beginning of 2024, Zaporizhia power engineers have received 25 units of special equipment, more than 2,000 tonnes of consumables, fuels and lubricants and 74 units of energy equipment purchased using funds from the Energy Support Fund.