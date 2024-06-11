EIB Group planning two programs to help address issue of rebuilding housing stock

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group plans two assistance programs to address the issue of restoring Ukraine's housing stock, EIB President Nadia Calviño said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Housing programs in Ukraine are extremely important, Calviño said following the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin on Tuesday.

She said that the EIB Group intends to help address these issues through two special initiatives. The first focuses on repairing apartment buildings damaged by the war, with an emphasis on energy efficiency measures and a budget of EUR 230 million. The second initiative aims to develop and finance affordable housing in Ukraine. The EIB is working with its Ukrainian partners to help develop housing policy, particularly for the affordable housing sector, reflecting the best European practices, Calviño added.

She stated that the creation of affordable housing will be financed through a loan program worth EUR 200 million and significant grant resources provided by the European Commission.

This is a pilot project that will eventually lead to large-scale projects for the public housing sector, where the EIB will use successful models applied in many EU member states, Calviño said.