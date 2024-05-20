Economy

19:32 20.05.2024

Hourly outage schedules may be applied throughout day on Tues – Ukrenergo

NPC Ukrenergo warns about the introduction of hourly power outage schedules for industry and the population throughout the day on Tuesday in Ukraine.

"From 00:00 and throughout the day, in Ukraine, hourly shutdown schedules will apply to industrial and household consumers," the company says in a Facebook post.

At the same time, the system operator explains that schedules can be applied if the consumption limits assigned to each region are exceeded.

As reported, today the schedules are from 18:00 to 24:00.

