Turkish developer Bosphorus Development investing in building residential complexes in Kyiv despite war

Turkish developer Bosphorus Development continues to invest in its first project in Ukraine - the construction of the Maxima Residence residential complex in Kyiv (3 Konovaltsa Street), said founder and chairman of the supervisory board of Bosphorus Development Mehmet V. Sacaklioglu in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

“We began work on the capital’s Maxima Residence housing complex several months before the start of a full-scale war. This is our first development project in Ukraine. We are implementing it in partnership with the Ukrainian company RIEL. The Russian invasion slightly adjusted our plans, but did not stop the work,” he said.

Maxima Residence is a business class residential complex with 486 apartments, built in accordance with international standards and environmental regulations.

“Our architects put a lot of effort into making it convenient for all residents: modern apartment layouts, common areas, recreation and sports areas, children’s playgrounds, interesting landscape design solutions,” he said, emphasizing that the Turkish company strives to use more than 50 years of experience gained in the implementation of more than 100 projects.

At the same time, he noted that the principles of inclusion were observed - special paths and railings for residents with limited mobility were integrated into the infrastructure of the complex.

The three-section residential complex, according to the class of property, will feature a stylish lobby, a children's playroom for different ages, a multi-purpose lounge area with a terrace, a co-working space and a separate space for business meetings, as well as a fitness room for residents of the complex. A two-level underground parking lot is planned and the principle of “yard without cars” will operate.

According to Sacaklioglu, sales began in June of this year, since then prices have increased by 10% (according to LUN data, currently - UAH 52,700/sq m). About 120 apartments are available for investors, located in the first and second sections. Sales in the third section are not yet open.

According to schedules, construction of the third and last section of the complex will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Bosphorus Development is one of the top ten development companies in Turkey. Since 1970, it has implemented more than 100 projects with a total area of more than 5 million square meters.