Economy

19:14 15.08.2023

ECA in July helps finance exports for over UAH 1 bln

2 min read

The Export Credit Agency (ECA) in July 2023 set a new mark in supporting Ukrainian exporters, having insured their obligations under loans issued in fulfillment of foreign economic agreements for a total amount of UAH 1.035 billion during the month.

According to the ECA website, the amount of financing provided amounted to UAH 85.9 million.

Among the insured loans in July 2023, almost UAH 80 million are portfolio ones. The largest of them were issued in Kyiv (UAH 20 million), Ivano-Frankivsk (UAH 19.9 million) and Dnipropetrovsk (UAH 19.4 million) regions.

It is also noted that as of August 1, 2023, ECA supported exports for more than UAH 6.2 billion by insuring loan agreements in the amount of UAH 815.4 million.

The leaders in terms of the amount of insured loans are Oschadbank (UAH 256.3 million), Ukrgasbank (UAH 229 million) and Raiffeisen Bank (UAH 210 million). They are also the first in terms of supported exports (UAH 3.22 billion, UAH 1.51 billion and UAH 600,000, respectively).

PrJSC Export Credit Agency is an agency authorized by the government that supports and stimulates the export of Ukrainian goods (works, and services). ECA protects Ukrainian exporters from the risk of non-payments and financial losses associated with the implementation of foreign trade contracts.

