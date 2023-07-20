Economy

17:04 20.07.2023

Ryanair announces $3 bln post-war development plan in Ukraine with 30 aircraft, 10 mln passengers/year

2 min read
Ireland's Ryanair, Europe's largest low cost airline, announced its commitment to resume flights to/from Ukraine at low fares within 8 weeks after the opening of Ukrainian airspace and plans to deploy up to 30 new Boeing 737 MAX costing more than $3 billion in Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa.

“Ryanair was Ukraine’s second largest airline before the unlawful Russian invasion in February 2022. Once the skies over Ukraine have reopened for commercial aviation, Ryanair will charge back into Ukraine linking the main Ukraine airports with over 20 EU capitals, and we are working closely with the Ukrainian government to rebuild Ukraine’s aviation, industry and its economy," CEO of Ryanair Group Michael O’Leary said.

"Ryanair has committed to returning with low fare flights to/from Ukraine within 8 weeks of the reopening of Ukraine air space. This will see 600 weekly flights being operated by Ryanair aircraft from the main airports of Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa, connecting these cities to over 20 EU capitals. In addition, Ryanair plans to open daily domestic flights between Kyiv, Lviv and Odesa, as soon as those airports are able to handle them," the report says.

"Having previously also served Kharkiv and Kherson airports prior to the invasion, Ryanair will return to serving those airports too, as soon as the infrastructure has been restored. Ryanair remains committed to rebuilding and investing in Ukraine," it reads.

"Ryanair plans in the first 12 months post war to offer over 5 million seats to/from and within Ukraine, and this will build to over 10 million seats over a 5 year period," according to the press release.

"We currently employ hundreds of Ukrainian pilots, cabin crew and IT professionals, and we will look to creating thousands of new jobs in aviation for Ukrainian citizens when Ukraine skies reopen. Ukraine is a country of 40 million people, many of whom have been dispersed across Europe over the past year," the company said.

Tags: #ryanair

