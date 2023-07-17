Economy

14:50 17.07.2023

NovaPay payment system increases number of transfers by 12.2% in H1

2 min read
NovaPay payment system increases number of transfers by 12.2% in H1

The NovaPay international payment system in January-June 2023 increased the number of money transfers by 12.2% compared to the same period in 2021, to 165.7 million, the company's press service reported.

During this period, UAH 108.1 billion passed through the system, which is 58.5% more than in the first half of 2021.

"We record not just a return to pre-war indicators, but also growth compared to 2021. Business in Ukraine continues to operate, maintain a financial backlog, and demonstrates the ability to recover and adapt to new conditions," NovaPay CFO Ihor Prykhodko said in a press release.

It is noted that the services of internal transfers, replenishment and withdrawal of cash from the card, post-payment were most often provided. The share of international transfers increased significantly, the number of which amounted to 392,000 transactions for an amount equivalent to EUR 26.3 million. At the same time, almost all international transfers are monetary assistance from the UN World Food Programme, the payment of which has been provided by NovaPay at Nova Poshta branches since 2022.

Other popular products include Sending on loan and Safe service, and receiving trade proceeds, the press service adds.

In addition, according to it, in the first half of the year, NovaPay LLC transferred UAH 442 million in taxes and fees to the budget, which is 58% more than in the same period of 2021.

Tags: #novapay

MORE ABOUT

15:53 29.05.2023
NovaPay Credit increases charter capital by UAH 120 mln, net profit by 57% in Q1 2023

NovaPay Credit increases charter capital by UAH 120 mln, net profit by 57% in Q1 2023

09:42 26.05.2023
NovaPay operator increases net profit by almost 3.4 times in Q1, 2023

NovaPay operator increases net profit by almost 3.4 times in Q1, 2023

13:15 17.03.2023
NovaPay applies for EMI license in Europe

NovaPay applies for EMI license in Europe

AD

HOT NEWS

Businesses for first time since start of war optimistic about economic development for year ahead - NBU survey

Shmyhal: Local budgets have enough funds to support municipal enterprises, not increase tariffs now

Naftogaz Ukrainy completes Q1 2023 with net profit of UAH 7.7 bln – company

Inflation in Ukraine up to 0.8% in June, down to 12.8% in annual terms – statistics

Zaporizhia NPP loses off-site power supply from 750 kV high-voltage line

LATEST

Boryspil Airport, Hyundai E&C sign memo of cooperation in restoration of Ukrainian aviation industry

Nova Poshta will open about 10 branches in Germany by end of summer

Businesses for first time since start of war optimistic about economic development for year ahead - NBU survey

Nibulon starts construction of demining vessel at shipyards of Mykolaiv

Airports in Georgia increase H1 passenger numbers 45%

Deficit of Ukraine's foreign trade in goods for five months of 2023 up by 9 times

Shmyhal: We cope with task of financing all key budget expenditures in Jan-June 2023

Shmyhal: Local budgets have enough funds to support municipal enterprises, not increase tariffs now

Ukrainian wine exported to 49 countries in 2022

Bundeswehr increases order for ammunition to EUR 4 bln, deliveries to Ukraine expected – Rheinmetall concern

AD
AD
AD
AD