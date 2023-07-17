NovaPay payment system increases number of transfers by 12.2% in H1

The NovaPay international payment system in January-June 2023 increased the number of money transfers by 12.2% compared to the same period in 2021, to 165.7 million, the company's press service reported.

During this period, UAH 108.1 billion passed through the system, which is 58.5% more than in the first half of 2021.

"We record not just a return to pre-war indicators, but also growth compared to 2021. Business in Ukraine continues to operate, maintain a financial backlog, and demonstrates the ability to recover and adapt to new conditions," NovaPay CFO Ihor Prykhodko said in a press release.

It is noted that the services of internal transfers, replenishment and withdrawal of cash from the card, post-payment were most often provided. The share of international transfers increased significantly, the number of which amounted to 392,000 transactions for an amount equivalent to EUR 26.3 million. At the same time, almost all international transfers are monetary assistance from the UN World Food Programme, the payment of which has been provided by NovaPay at Nova Poshta branches since 2022.

Other popular products include Sending on loan and Safe service, and receiving trade proceeds, the press service adds.

In addition, according to it, in the first half of the year, NovaPay LLC transferred UAH 442 million in taxes and fees to the budget, which is 58% more than in the same period of 2021.