Naftogaz announces agreement with investors on restructuring of eurobonds

NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy has reached agreements with investors on the restructuring of two issues of eurobonds maturing in July 2022 and November 2026.

According to the company's press release, this was announced by Head of Naftogaz Ukrainy Oleksiy Chernyshov, following a meeting with eurobond holders on May 31, 2023.

Detailed restructuring proposals have also been approved by the company's management and supervisory board. The decision is still subject to final approval by the Cabinet of Ministers as a shareholder of the company.

As a result, the restructuring should be completed by the end of July 2023.

"We have become one step closer to fulfilling our obligations to investors. It is important that we managed to find the most optimal solutions for both investors and our group of companies in close dialogue with all eurobond holders," Chernyshov said.