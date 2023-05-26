Economy

NovaPay operator increases net profit by almost 3.4 times in Q1, 2023

NovaPay LLC, the operator of the international payment system NovaPay, in the first quarter of 2023 increased its net profit by almost 3.4 times compared to the same period last year, to UAH 757.97 million from UAH 226.20 million, according to data published by the National Bank.

According to them, NovaPay's net income from sales in January-March this year reached UAH 1.7 billion, which is more than twice better than in January-March last year, which amounted to UAH 812.48 million.

It is noted that in the first quarter of 2023, the assets of NovaPay increased by 49.1% compared to the same period last year, to UAH 4.426 billion, while liabilities increased by only 12.1%, to UAH 2.692 billion.

As a result, equity capital more than tripled to UAH 1.734 billion.

According to the data, payments for wages increased by 22.9%, to UAH 402.26 million, and paid income tax - 3.4 times, to UAH 165.56 million.

NovaPay is part of the Nova Poshta group of companies and provides it with online and offline payment services.

