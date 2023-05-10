Economy

16:30 10.05.2023

Ukraine's inflation falls to 0.2% in April, to 17.9% y-o-y

Ukraine's inflation falls to 0.2% in April, to 17.9% y-o-y

The growth of consumer prices in Ukraine in April 2023 slowed down to 0.2% from 1.5% in March, while 0.7% in February and 0.8% in January, the State Statistics Service has said on Wednesday.

However, inflation of 3.1% was recorded in April 2022, therefore, year-on-year, in April 2023, it decreased to 17.9% from 21.3% in March, 24.9% in February and 26.6% at the end of December.

Core inflation also fell to 0.5% last month from 1.5% in March, returning to February levels, the service said.

Given that core inflation was 3.0% in April 2022, in annual terms it also fell to 17.2% in April from 20.1% in March and from 22.7% in February.

Since the beginning of 2023, inflation in the country amounted to 3.2%, base some 3.0%, the State Statistics Service said.

Tags: #inflation

