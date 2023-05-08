Economy

Russia again blocks work of grain initiative – Ministry of Restoration

On Monday, May 8, the Russian Federation once again stopped the grain initiative by refusing to register ships for entry and conduct their inspections, the Ministry of Restoration said on Monday.

"The destructive policy of Russia makes it impossible to draw up an inspection plan in accordance with the procedures of the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), which provide for the daily approval of the inspection plan for both exit and entry by all parties," the ministry wrote on Facebook.

This approach is completely contrary to the terms of the current agreement, the Ministry of Restoration added.

According to it, 90 ships are awaiting inspection in the territorial waters of Turkey, of which 62 are ships going for loading. Inspections of both inbound and outbound fleets are suspended. The export of Ukrainian agricultural products via the grain corridor in April "did not reach" up to 3 million tonnes.

"Ukraine categorically does not accept Russia's attempts to stop the registration and inspection of the incoming fleet, which should take place taking into account the working initiative," the ministry concluded and said that they expected to hear the positions of partners, the UN and Turkey.

Tags: #grain

