Mission completed, NBU governor, finance minister return to Ukraine after meeting with IMF

Governor of the National Bank Andriy Pyshnyy and Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko are returning to Ukraine after meeting with the mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Warsaw.

"Mission completed. Details in the press release," Pyshnyy wrote on Facebook on Friday, illustrating the post with a joint photo with the minister of finance, where both of them are in a good mood.

At the same time, there are no official press releases from the parties yet.

As reported, the IMF mission on February 13 began work in Warsaw for the first review of the Program Monitoring with Board Involvement (PMB).