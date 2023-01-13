Economy

17:11 13.01.2023

Ukraine's finance minister on the eve of Davos Forum recalls idea of creating financial-coordination platform

2 min read
Ukraine's finance minister on the eve of Davos Forum recalls idea of creating financial-coordination platform

 Large economies and international financial institutions need to find new tools to help Ukraine, which continues suffering from the full-scale war unleashed by Russia, a new financial-coordination platform could be the solution, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on the eve of the opening of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"With Ukraine as a co-chair, the platform could develop effective and sustainable mechanisms to coordinate financial support for Ukraine, as well as a valuable model for other nations to use in the future," he wrote in an op-ed in Time.

Marchenko recalled that, learning from the experience of military aid coordination at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, such a financial-coordination platform was proposed to be created by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in the middle of October 2021 at the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank.

"The idea of developing this platform is to bring G-7 member countries and international financial institutions to the table on a regular basis—to facilitate information sharing on key developments and projections, as well as ensure timely and efficient channeling of the financial assistance from various donors. This kind of cooperation will help to make disbursement more efficient," the Ukrainian minister said.

Initially, it was assumed that such a platform would be created before the end of 2022, but this has not yet happened.

Marchenko said that in 2023 the state budget deficit of Ukraine will reach $38 billion compared to $50 billion in 2021, of which international financial assistance covered about $31 billion and economic losses will keep growing in 2023.

"The support of international partners will play a crucial role in how we get through the 2023 budget year. We welcome the U.S. intention to continue providing grants to Ukraine, as well as the European Commission's proposal to launch a new full-scale macro-financial assistance program for Ukraine in 2023. But as the war drags on, this is not enough," Marchenko said.

He said that Russia's war doesn't just affect Ukraine's economy. Many countries are facing the highest inflation in decades, huge energy costs, and threats of recession.

"Food security and an energy crisis will bring many more deaths and more suffering around the world. We must work more closely toward a solution for us all," the Ukrainian finance minister urged.

Tags: #davos #marchenko

MORE ABOUT

12:45 13.01.2023
Ukraine House Davos opens from jan 16-19 in Davos

Ukraine House Davos opens from jan 16-19 in Davos

16:44 14.11.2022
Finance Minister expects drop of Ukraine's GDP in 2022 by approximately 33-35%

Finance Minister expects drop of Ukraine's GDP in 2022 by approximately 33-35%

18:32 14.10.2022
Finance minister of Ukraine elected governor of board of governors of World Bank, IMF for 2023

Finance minister of Ukraine elected governor of board of governors of World Bank, IMF for 2023

18:45 12.10.2022
Ukraine's need for additional funding in 2023 reaches $3.5 bln/month – Finance Minister

Ukraine's need for additional funding in 2023 reaches $3.5 bln/month – Finance Minister

10:01 16.08.2022
Finance Ministry lowers estimate of foreign aid in Aug to $5 bln, states uncertainty with IMF

Finance Ministry lowers estimate of foreign aid in Aug to $5 bln, states uncertainty with IMF

15:43 22.07.2022
Additional assets of Medvedchuk and Marchenko, which were controlled from Russia, seized – SBU

Additional assets of Medvedchuk and Marchenko, which were controlled from Russia, seized – SBU

17:55 15.07.2022
Finance Ministry calls on G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia

Finance Ministry calls on G20 countries to tighten sanctions against Russia

15:54 01.06.2022
War budget makes up three-quarters of Ukraine's budget - Finance Minister

War budget makes up three-quarters of Ukraine's budget - Finance Minister

10:14 26.05.2022
Situation with external financing definitely improves, task to make it rhythmic – representative of Ukraine in IMF

Situation with external financing definitely improves, task to make it rhythmic – representative of Ukraine in IMF

09:56 26.05.2022
Zelensky: Many politicians and journalists believe that it’s not 2022, but 1938

Zelensky: Many politicians and journalists believe that it’s not 2022, but 1938

AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet establishes Agency for rehabilitation and infrastructure development – Shmyhal

Zelensky calls initiative to create food hubs in Africa very important

PM: amount for restoration of Ukraine from sources we already understand totals about UAH 110 bln

Zelensky, Michel discuss upcoming Ukraine-EU Summit

Inflation in Ukraine reaches 26.6% in 2022 – statistics

LATEST

Govt creates interdepartmental working group to review instruments of control, regulation of business – PM

Cabinet establishes Agency for rehabilitation and infrastructure development – Shmyhal

Electricity deficit remains at yesterday's level, but first two hours of Jan 13 passed without limits – Ukrenergo

Nigeria to receive 25,000 tonnes of grain from Ukraine under Grain from Ukraine project

Japan allocates $95 mln for Ukraine's restoration

Zelensky calls initiative to create food hubs in Africa very important

Germany to finance eco-modernization projects for Ukrainian businesses for up to EUR 2 mln each - Minister of Natural Resources

Rada bans gambling business from working under simplified taxation system

Zhevaho declares his readiness to testify in case of Bank Finance and Credit in France

Ukroboronprom launches mass production of anti-personnel mines at facilities of one of NATO states

AD
AD
AD
AD