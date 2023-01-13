Electricity deficit remains at yesterday's level, but first two hours of Jan 13 passed without limits – Ukrenergo

As of January 13, to ensure a balance in the energy system, all regions were informed about consumption limits, which are valid from 02:00 to 24:00, Ukrenergo reported.

According to its daily updates on social networks, as of 11:00 on January 13, electricity consumption is at the level of yesterday, respectively, there is a shortage of capacity in the energy system.

The company clarified that it is especially observed in the morning and evening peaks of consumption.

"Each distribution system operator in its region draws up schedules of scheduled hourly outages, which should ensure the consumption of the region at the level of the adjusted limit," the company's Telegram channel says.

As the operator explained, exceeding the limits leads to the risk of emergency situations in the power system, so emergency shutdowns are used to prevent them.

At the same time, gradual warming is expected throughout Ukraine as early as the weekend, as a result of which Ukrenergo predicts a decrease in consumption.