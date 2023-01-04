Economy

10:38 04.01.2023

Over 16 mln tonnes of Ukrainian food exported under grain deal

1 min read
Over 16 mln tonnes of Ukrainian food exported under grain deal

Two dry cargo ships with 92,000 tonnes of wheat and sunflower meal departed from Ukrainian ports on Tuesday, the Joint Coordinating Centre (JCC) has reported.

"From December 31 to January 3, ten ships left Ukrainian ports with a total of 467,090 tonnes of grain and other food under the Black Sea Grain Initiative," the JCC said.

On January 3, the vessels Velvet (57,000 tonnes of wheat) and Super Odegaard (35,000 tonnes of sunflower meal) left the ports of Ukraine and headed for Bangladesh and China, respectively.

From December 31 to January 2, dry cargo ships with Ukrainian food went to China, Turkey, Israel, Tunisia, the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium.

The JCC reported that eight vessels are awaiting permission to enter the Ukrainian ports, 27 loaded dry cargo ships are waiting to sail to their destinations.

"As of January 3, the total tonnage of grain and other foodstuffs exported from the three Ukrainian ports is 16,432,665 tonnes. A total of 1,232 voyages (612 inbound and 620 outbound) have been enabled so far," the JCC said

The Istanbul Grain Initiative was agreed in July 2022 by the UN, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey.

Tags: #grain

MORE ABOUT

14:14 04.01.2023
SBU eliminates corruption embezzlement scheme in export of grain

SBU eliminates corruption embezzlement scheme in export of grain

21:00 27.12.2022
Russian invasion causes $50-60 mln damage to Prometey grain trader, eight elevators affected

Russian invasion causes $50-60 mln damage to Prometey grain trader, eight elevators affected

18:41 27.12.2022
Ukraine in 2023 to harvest about 40 mln tonnes of crops due to unprofitability of growing grain – owner of Prometey Group

Ukraine in 2023 to harvest about 40 mln tonnes of crops due to unprofitability of growing grain – owner of Prometey Group

18:52 21.12.2022
Ukraine exports almost 36 mln tonnes of agricultural products since start of war

Ukraine exports almost 36 mln tonnes of agricultural products since start of war

16:03 01.12.2022
Ukraine sends 27,000 tonnes of wheat to Algeria

Ukraine sends 27,000 tonnes of wheat to Algeria

15:48 26.11.2022
Zelensky at global food security summit announces launch of Grain from Ukraine program

Zelensky at global food security summit announces launch of Grain from Ukraine program

15:20 26.11.2022
Germany and Canada allocate EUR15 mln and CAD30 mln for Grain from Ukraine program

Germany and Canada allocate EUR15 mln and CAD30 mln for Grain from Ukraine program

09:52 24.11.2022
Four ships to deliver Ukrainian agricultural products to Turkey, France and Spain

Four ships to deliver Ukrainian agricultural products to Turkey, France and Spain

15:47 22.11.2022
Mykolaiv port not to be able to participate in ‘grain agreement’ until de–occupation of Kinburn Spit – Kim

Mykolaiv port not to be able to participate in ‘grain agreement’ until de–occupation of Kinburn Spit – Kim

12:59 19.11.2022
U.S. provides up to $20 mln for Grain from Ukraine initiative

U.S. provides up to $20 mln for Grain from Ukraine initiative

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine agrees on supply of nearly 1,800 transformers, about 7,000 generators up to 100 kV – Kuleba

Govt to create security infrastructure, regulate circulation of weapons in Ukraine in 2023 – PM

Govt suspends electronic auctions in ProZorro system due to shelling

DTEK introduces new schedules of stabilization power outages in Kyiv region to balance supplies

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget in 2022 comes to UAH 911.1 bln, incl. in Dec – UAH 99 bln – Finance Ministry

LATEST

Ukraine agrees on supply of nearly 1,800 transformers, about 7,000 generators up to 100 kV – Kuleba

Ukraine's govt to focus on renewable energy, decentralized energy system

Govt to create security infrastructure, regulate circulation of weapons in Ukraine in 2023 – PM

Govt suspends electronic auctions in ProZorro system due to shelling

DTEK introduces new schedules of stabilization power outages in Kyiv region to balance supplies

Deficit of Ukraine's state budget in 2022 comes to UAH 911.1 bln, incl. in Dec – UAH 99 bln – Finance Ministry

Thanks to warm and clear weather, no consumption limits until 14.00 – Ukrenergo

Nova Poshta pays over UAH 5 bln in taxes in 2022

Diesel fuel deliveries from Hungary via Samara-Western Direction pipeline in 2022 amount to 114,000 tonnes - Ukrtransnafta

Supplies of Russian gas to Latvia fall 73% in Jan-Nov

AD
AD
AD
AD