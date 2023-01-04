Over 16 mln tonnes of Ukrainian food exported under grain deal

Two dry cargo ships with 92,000 tonnes of wheat and sunflower meal departed from Ukrainian ports on Tuesday, the Joint Coordinating Centre (JCC) has reported.

"From December 31 to January 3, ten ships left Ukrainian ports with a total of 467,090 tonnes of grain and other food under the Black Sea Grain Initiative," the JCC said.

On January 3, the vessels Velvet (57,000 tonnes of wheat) and Super Odegaard (35,000 tonnes of sunflower meal) left the ports of Ukraine and headed for Bangladesh and China, respectively.

From December 31 to January 2, dry cargo ships with Ukrainian food went to China, Turkey, Israel, Tunisia, the Netherlands, Spain and Belgium.

The JCC reported that eight vessels are awaiting permission to enter the Ukrainian ports, 27 loaded dry cargo ships are waiting to sail to their destinations.

"As of January 3, the total tonnage of grain and other foodstuffs exported from the three Ukrainian ports is 16,432,665 tonnes. A total of 1,232 voyages (612 inbound and 620 outbound) have been enabled so far," the JCC said

The Istanbul Grain Initiative was agreed in July 2022 by the UN, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey.