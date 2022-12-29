Economy

12:03 29.12.2022

Difficult situation with electricity in western Ukraine, in Kyiv and Odesa regions due to Russian attacks – Minister of Energy

 Missile attacks by Russian aggressors on Thursday were successfully repelled by Ukrainian air defense, but still caused some damage to generation and power grids, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko has said.

"Thank you for the excellent work of air defense. Unfortunately, there is some damage to generation and networks. As of 11:00, the situation is difficult in the west of the country, in the Odesa and Kyiv regions," he wrote on his Facebook.

At the same time, the minister said that emergency power outages occur, but power engineers are already restoring power supply.

