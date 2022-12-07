Economy

17:05 07.12.2022

PrivatBank, UkrSibbank, City, OTP Bank, monobank most profitable, Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank unprofitable in Oct

2 min read
PrivatBank, UkrSibbank, City, OTP Bank, monobank most profitable, Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank unprofitable in Oct

State-owned PrivatBank in October topped the list of 48 profitable banks with a net profit of UAH 3.934 billion, ensuring the profit of the entire banking system this month.

According to the data published by the National Bank of Ukraine on its website, banks with foreign capital UkrSibbank with UAH 518.1 million and Citibank with UAH 398.1 million, which were among the leaders in September, followed PrivatBank.

They are followed by Universal Bank (mono) - UAH 384.5 million and another bank with foreign capital - OTP Bank - UAH 224.7 million.

PrivatBank managed to achieve such a significant profit despite the additional formation of another UAH 1.11 billion in reserves, but its assets in October increased immediately by UAH 18.04 billion.

Other leading banks in terms of profit also significantly increased their assets in October: UkrSibbank and OTP - by UAH 5.67 billion and UAH 5.58 billion, respectively, Citibank - by UAH 3.73 billion, monobank - by UAH 2.82 billion, while the volumes of additional formation of reserves ranged from UAH 1.9 million for Citibank to UAH 282.5 million for UkrSibbank.

Alfa Bank (Ukraine) again showed a small profit in October - UAH 96.2 million compared to UAH 558.2 million in September, but its assets decreased again - by UAH 8.49 billion compared to UAH 6.6 billion in September.

Three other state-owned banks were among the leaders in terms of losses in October: Oschadbank - UAH 1.62 billion, Ukreximbank - UAH 472.2 million and Ukrgasbank - UAH 293.9 million.

 

Tags: #banks

MORE ABOUT

14:06 21.06.2022
NBU expects banks to lose at least 20% of loan portfolio due to war, but half will keep operating profit

NBU expects banks to lose at least 20% of loan portfolio due to war, but half will keep operating profit

16:49 06.06.2022
After war, Ukrainian banks should allocate bad assets to bad bank - ex-Minister of Finance of Bulgaria

After war, Ukrainian banks should allocate bad assets to bad bank - ex-Minister of Finance of Bulgaria

15:41 06.05.2022
Finance Minister pleased with work of state-owned banks, sees no reason for personnel changes

Finance Minister pleased with work of state-owned banks, sees no reason for personnel changes

11:47 10.04.2022
Ukraine's govt supports NBU proposal to forcibly seize assets of subsidiaries of Sberbank, VEB

Ukraine's govt supports NBU proposal to forcibly seize assets of subsidiaries of Sberbank, VEB

14:18 18.03.2022
Australia imposes sanctions against 11 Russian banks, state entities - Australian Foreign Ministry

Australia imposes sanctions against 11 Russian banks, state entities - Australian Foreign Ministry

17:55 11.03.2022
Macron does not rule out exclusion of Gazprombank, Sberbank from SWIFT, embargo on energy resources

Macron does not rule out exclusion of Gazprombank, Sberbank from SWIFT, embargo on energy resources

19:22 04.03.2022
Govt orders state-owned banks to pay part of profits to state budget ahead of schedule

Govt orders state-owned banks to pay part of profits to state budget ahead of schedule

09:09 03.03.2022
Japanese govt to freeze assets of four more Russian banks

Japanese govt to freeze assets of four more Russian banks

17:17 02.03.2022
Agreement with banks on repayment holiday voluntary – NBU

Agreement with banks on repayment holiday voluntary – NBU

14:24 02.03.2022
Deadline for disconnection of sanctioned banks of Russia from SWIFT is March 12

Deadline for disconnection of sanctioned banks of Russia from SWIFT is March 12

AD

HOT NEWS

Electricity shortage remains significant – Ukrenergo

Ukraine's intl reserves of in Nov grow by 10.7%, exceed pre-war level – NBU

Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after eighth massive enemy missile attack – Ukrenergo

Shmyhal hopes 'financial Ramstein' will be held in H1 2023

DTEK reports emergency power outage in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions

LATEST

Director of EIR Center: Statements about Ukraine's export of electricity are outright lie

Naftogaz estimates losses in gas production due to Russian shelling of group facilities in Nov at $700 mln

Electricity shortage remains significant – Ukrenergo

Sanctions imposed against Metinvest shareholder Novinsky not to affect operation of group – statement

Ukraine's intl reserves of in Nov grow by 10.7%, exceed pre-war level – NBU

EBRD ready to support Ukrainian municipalities in de-occupied territories – bank president

Ukraine likely to need gas imports in Feb-March – adviser to Energy Minister

Ukraine's power system gradually recovering after eighth massive enemy missile attack – Ukrenergo

Shmyhal hopes 'financial Ramstein' will be held in H1 2023

German government not planning blanket Huawei ban

AD
AD
AD
AD