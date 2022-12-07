PrivatBank, UkrSibbank, City, OTP Bank, monobank most profitable, Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank unprofitable in Oct

State-owned PrivatBank in October topped the list of 48 profitable banks with a net profit of UAH 3.934 billion, ensuring the profit of the entire banking system this month.

According to the data published by the National Bank of Ukraine on its website, banks with foreign capital UkrSibbank with UAH 518.1 million and Citibank with UAH 398.1 million, which were among the leaders in September, followed PrivatBank.

They are followed by Universal Bank (mono) - UAH 384.5 million and another bank with foreign capital - OTP Bank - UAH 224.7 million.

PrivatBank managed to achieve such a significant profit despite the additional formation of another UAH 1.11 billion in reserves, but its assets in October increased immediately by UAH 18.04 billion.

Other leading banks in terms of profit also significantly increased their assets in October: UkrSibbank and OTP - by UAH 5.67 billion and UAH 5.58 billion, respectively, Citibank - by UAH 3.73 billion, monobank - by UAH 2.82 billion, while the volumes of additional formation of reserves ranged from UAH 1.9 million for Citibank to UAH 282.5 million for UkrSibbank.

Alfa Bank (Ukraine) again showed a small profit in October - UAH 96.2 million compared to UAH 558.2 million in September, but its assets decreased again - by UAH 8.49 billion compared to UAH 6.6 billion in September.

Three other state-owned banks were among the leaders in terms of losses in October: Oschadbank - UAH 1.62 billion, Ukreximbank - UAH 472.2 million and Ukrgasbank - UAH 293.9 million.